Fortnite Teases Crossover With Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn Series

Fortnite is getting its most unexpected crossover yet - upcoming content based on the Mistborn series of books written by Brandon Sanderson. Earlier today, Fortnite's Twitter account posted a quote from Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn series, sparking surprise and confusion amongst....well, everyone. The quote references Kelsier, a powerful Mistborn who has a variety of magic abilities fueled by ingesting and then burning metal. It seems likely that a Kelsier skin will appear in the game, likely wearing a distinctive cloak made up of dozens of ribbons that obscures its wearer as they travel through the mist. Sanderson seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet, remarking on the unexpected crossover.

Mistborn is a series of novels set on Scadrial, a dystopian world ruled by a former hero turned tyrant. Kelsier recruits a team of allomancers, magic users with varying degrees of abilities that are based on the consumption and burning of metals, to overthrow the Final Empire by emptying its central treasure vault. During his planning, he recruits Vin, the heroine of the novel and the first two sequels. A second series of Mistborn novels have also been released set in the future of Scadrial long after the events of the first book.

To say that the Mistborn crossover with Fortnite is unexpected is a bit of an understatement. Mistborn only exists as a novel series and has no television or movie adaptations. Mistborn is definitely a lot more obscure of a property than most of the other franchises to have appeared in Fortnite, although it does enjoy a level of popularity among fantasy novel fans.

Not only is Mistborn a popular series of novels on its own, it's also part of the wider Cosmere, a fictional universe and the setting of several series of books all of which are written by Brandon Sanderson. Several characters from Mistborn make appearances in other novels set in the Cosmere, with an overarching plot and connections between the books revealed as more books are read. Some have described the Cosmere as the fantasy novel equivalent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as most of the books can be enjoyed as individual series or as part of a wider narrative.

Whether this is the beginning of a trend to get Fortnite readers interested in modern fantasy novel series, or just a one-off because someone at Epic Games is a big Brandon Sanderson fan remains to be seen. In the meantime, we're just going to be amazed at a world where allomancers and Peely co-exist.