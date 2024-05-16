Mafia, BioShock Fans on High Alert After 2K Summer Game Fest Tease

At its latest earnings report, 2K Games revealed an updated release window for Grand Theft Auto 6, sending fans into a tizzy for the highly anticipated game. However, the report also revealed a few more tantalizing details about the company's other projects. One of the more notable announcements is that the team is planning to reveal another new game at this year's Summer Game Fest show. 2K says this reveal will show off one of its "most beloved" franchises, which has fans wondering if 2K is about to show the next Mafia or Bioshock game early next month.

2K Games Teases Next Game Reveal for Summer Game Fest

When fans think about beloved game franchises from 2K Games, the two most likely culprits (outside of Rockstar games) are Bioshock and Mafia. The former has been mostly dormant since Bioshock Infinite launched in 2013, while Mafia launched a remaster for the first game in 2020. The most recent new mainline Mafia game was in 2016, meaning both series have both gone around a decade since getting a new release.

The tease doesn't provide any hints about which game this reveal might be for, but both franchises have games in active development. On the Bioshock front, a rumor from last year claims that the next Bioshock won't launch until 2028. If that rumor is to be believed, we probably won't get a Bioshock reveal at SGF. However, that rumor started from a post on a concept artist's ArtStation, so you'll want to take it with a massive grain of salt.

Mafia, on the other hand, was rumored to be making "preparations for [an] announcement regarding the Mafia series' as recently as last month. That rumor lines up much better with the Summer Game Fest timeline, but you'll still want to keep up a wall of skepticism until 2K makes the official reveal. It's also worth noting the source for the Mafia 4 rumor doesn't have a very long track record for leaks. They've proven trustworthy with the leaks they've posted, they just haven't been in the game for very long.

Either way, fans won't have to wait much longer to see what game this mysterious tease is about. Summer Game Fest's main event kicks off on June 7th at 5pm ET. The reveal will be a part of the main show, so you'll be able to catch it during the stream along with a ton of other games.