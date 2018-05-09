Fortnite: Watch Thanos Dance and Emote

Fortnite players are finding that Thanos looks much less intimidating when he’s dabbing, dancing, and doing the rest of the battle royale game’s best dances and emotes.

With Thanos now in Fortnite thanks to the Avengers: Infinity War crossover event, it wasn’t long before players started realizing that the big guy himself could do all of the emotes that normal characters could. This means that from Orange Justice to Take the L to Floss, nothing is off-limits for players if they’re lucky enough to get their hands on the Infinity Gauntlet first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video above comes from YouTube user drawohkan and is one of the better emote compilations without any obtrusive elements. You’ll get to see Thanos do all of the dances mentioned above as well as many more of Fortnite’s best emotes. The purple Titan looks pretty ridiculous doing any of the moves, but the Floss dance is perhaps one of his best. There’s also a bit of Thanos gameplay mixed in as well that shows Thanos is just as capable taking out opponents as he is busting out some dance moves.

If the first video didn’t satisfy your need for Thanos emotes, it’s not like you’ll have to go far to find more. This video was just one of many options on YouTube that feature compilations of Thanos emoting and dancing. Over in the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit, players are constantly recording their own in-game emote adventures as well. Some emotes are even significant enough to deserver their own individual clip such as the one the world has been blessed with that shows Thanos dabbing. One Redditor has even taken it upon themselves to compile a list of every emote possible with the help of other players. The list is already growing with more players chiming in with their own contributions to the collection.

Aside from the dances, Fortnite players have been cataloguing pretty much everything else that Thanos can do as well. From attempting to hide in a bush to getting destroyed in a 1v1 situation, if there’s something that Thanos can do, players have probably figured it out by now or will before the event ends.

The Thanos event is a Limited-Time Mashup event much like the other Limited-Time Modes, so the option to grab the Infinity Gauntlet and become Thanos himself won’t be around forever. While the other game modes cycle back around at times, it’s hard to say if this mode will return given how unique it is, so you’ll be better off getting as much time in as you can now before it’s gone.