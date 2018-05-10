‘Fortnite’ Player Adds Dancing Thanos to Marvel Movies

You may have seen Thanos do every dance and emote imaginable in Fortnite, but you haven’t seen anything until you see the Mad Titan doing the same thing back at home in Marvel’s movies.

One Fortnite player made sure everyone got a chance to see what the battle royale game’s version of Thanos would look like in Marvel’s older movies by adding the big guy into some of the first few films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starting with the 2012 movie The Avengers, the first film that united the superhero squad in preparation for the more recent Avengers: Infinity War, Reddit user IsaacDaKing edited Thanos into one of the most iconic scenes from the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Continuity aside, Thanos almost fits in too well among the other members of the Avengers in this scene. If you polished his appearance up just a bit and removed that tub of popcorn he’s holding while doing Fortnite’s Popcorn emote, he wouldn’t look too out of place assuming you’re willing to ignore the continuity issues. But if he’s got all of the Infinity Stones at his disposal, who’s to say he couldn’t head back to the first Avengers movie?

Following up on that first video that edited Thanos into The Avengers, the same Redditor came back hours later with another clip that put Thanos in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. This time, Thanos is back with some sick dance moves as he starts with the Popcorn emote again and then moves on to Orange Shirt Kid’s Orange Justice dance along with the Best Mates boogie to follow it.

Aside from the brilliant editing skills that put Thanos into these movies, these clips are made even better by appreciating the in-game effort that went into the creation of these edits. The player had to not only get the Infinity Gauntlet in Fortnite to become Thanos but then had to make their way to a nearby green screen and record the necessary dances, all while being visible to everyone else on the map. Whether they won the game or not, these clips are wins in our book.

These edits are just the latest of many Fortnite players putting Thanos in all kinds of absurd situations, and these emotes are just some of what Thanos is capable of. For a more comprehensive look at all the dancing and dabbing that he’s got in him, you can check out many more of Thanos’ moves here.