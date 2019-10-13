PlayStation Confirms Fortnite Items and V-Bucks Are Safe

Whatever is going on with Fortnite right now, there’s some kind of light at the end of the tunnel. Something or other will ultimately come out of “The End,” and whatever it is exactly will also bring Fortnite player’s inventories and V-Bucks with it. While there’s still ultimately no telling what may or may not happen, PlayStation‘s support account on Twitter has confirmed that much at least.

In case you’re somehow blissfully unaware, Fortnite went and blew itself up earlier today. As of writing, there’s still no announcement or hint as to what exactly will come out of that wild stunt. Fortnite has become synonymous with interesting in-game events, but it sure seems like what’s going on now might take the cake.

But because the game is currently unavailable — the basic thought is that the game is performing maintenance to come out with whatever’s happening (Fornite Chapter 2?) — it’s gotten some folks worried about the status of their hard-earned and purchased goods. Thankfully, PlayStation has clarified that they are all perfectly safe.

Epic is aware of the Fortnite Blackout. Please be assured that your inventory items and V-Bucks are secure. Please reach out to Epic for more details. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) October 13, 2019

So, there’s that, at least. One assumes PlayStation decided to put out the clarification after receiving a flood of messages about Fortnite seemingly crashing/going offline/disappearing forever. Whatever the case, that’s what we know right now: inventory items and V-Bucks are “secure.”

You can check out a broadcasted version of Fortnite‘s end of the world, starring popular streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, below to see exactly what went down before the black hole that seemingly exists now. This also happens to be the only tweet on Fortnite‘s Twitter page, as of writing.

In the video, DrLupo can be seen watching as the whole thing goes down from a properly high vantage point. After a missile takes off and slams into the sky, several different missiles begin streaming in from what appears to be multiple rifts, and they ultimately converge to redirect a meteor before it slams into the ground. But that redirect only seems to make things worse.

The meteor reappears at the top of the sky to come crashing down into a weird bubble. When it ultimately penetrates the bubble, which seems to take some doing, it looks as if the entire world couldn’t take the hit and some kind of black hole singularity forms there, sucking in everyone and every single thing. As of writing, that is the current state of Fortnite: there’s a weird black hole, and Epic Games is broadcasting it everywhere. Who even knows what comes next.

