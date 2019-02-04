‘Fortnite’ Brings Back Trios LTM

One of Fortnite’s newest game modes has made a return thanks to popular demand from players who tried out the Trios Limited Time Mode and loved it.

Exactly as its name suggests, the Trios LTM changes up the number of players on each team. Typically restricted to either Solos, Duos, or Squads, players either play alone or with teams of two and four, respectively, but this game mode finds a middle ground between the last two by allowing exactly three players to be on a team.

Epic Games confirmed the return of the Trios LTM and said it’s now available in Fortnite, though an end date for when it’ll be removed wasn’t provided yet.

Three makes a party! The Trios Limited Time Mode is back by popular demand, drop in now. pic.twitter.com/LkVRipcTpb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 4, 2019

The return of the game mode marks a quick turnaround on Epic Games’ part with the Trios LTM added for the first time towards the end of January and returning around a week later, so the demand for it must’ve been as great as Epic Games indicated in its tweet. Immediately after the tweet was shared, the top-voted responses were people asking for it to be added as permanent game mode alongside the big three that are staple parts of most battle royale games. Making wins earned in the mode count towards players’ stats was also a popular suggestion, a feature which seems like a guarantee if it ever actually is added as a permanent game mode.

MAKE IT A PERMANENT MODE — Fortnite News ❄️ (@FNBRHQ) February 4, 2019

make it permanent — Clell (@danielbaloney6) February 4, 2019

Fortnite’s Trios LTM currently still exists alongside the football-themed Rumble LTM Epic Games added to commemorate the Super Bowl. That game mode put players in teams of 20 and decked them out with attire that supported either the Patriots or the Rams. The same game mode also brought about the return of the NFL skins for a limited time.

No end date for both the Trios LTM and Rumble LTM have been shared by Epic Games, so players should get in their matches while they still can, unless the campaign to make Trios permanent is a successful one.