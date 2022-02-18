Fortnite Officially Releases Uncharted Skins, Teases In-Game Treasure Hunt

With the live-action Uncharted movie making its way into theaters this weekend, there have been no shortage of ways for fans of the iconic video game franchise to share their love. That has been confirmed to include a collaboration with the popular Epic Games battle royale Fortnite, with a number of skins and cosmetic items tied to both the games and the movie. On Thursday, Epic released an official reveal trailer for the Uncharted collaboration, which both reveals the cosmetic items and the launch of an in-game treasure hunt.

From Friday, February 18th at 9/8 AM until the end of Chapter 3, Season 1, players will have the opportunity to locate Drake’s Maps, an item placed around the map by Uncharted‘s Nathan Drake. These maps will lead players to buried treasure, which players can ultimately use their pickaxe to dig into and find loot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, the various Uncharted outfits and cosmetic items are now available to purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop, including four skins inspired by both the game and the movie incarnations of the characters. These include a brand-new Nathan Drake Outfit which includes two styles: Nathan Drake based on the Uncharted film, and Nathan Drake based on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. There’s also a Chloe Frazer outfit with several styles, including a default and No Jacket styles based on the film, and the style based on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Unlocking the Chloe Frazer Outfit also gives players the Chloe’s Pack Back Bling. Additionally The Uncharted Set includes the Second Hand Saber Pickaxe, the Parashurama Axe Pickaxe, and the Update Journal Emote.

Nathan Drake in the game is somebody who’s been at this treasure hunting thing for a long time,” Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer explained during a recent appearance on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. “Whereas, our character, he’s an unassuming bartender who has a love for history, but, other than that, really no experience out there in the world, fighting, shooting, jumping off of planes, all the things that he learns how to do. So, I think that the naiveté that Tom brings to the character is warranted because he’s not this veteran guy. He’s a guy who just yesterday was tending bar and then just got thrust into these extreme circumstances. So, what I love is that, for fans of the game, they get to see a different chapter in Nate’s life and see how he would go through these experiences which would lead him to become the Nathan Drake that they know and love.”

Uncharted will be released in theaters on February 18th.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.