Fortnite Reveals Uncharted Skins

Following rumors that hinted at an upcoming Fortnite x Uncharted collaboration ahead of the live-action movie’s release, Epic Games confirmed this week that such a crossover is indeed happening. A puzzle presented to players this week rewarded those who solved it with a trailer showing off skins for Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazier from the Uncharted games and in the new movie. Full release plans for these skins have not yet been shared, and we’ve only seen the wearable skins so far, but it’s likely there will be more cosmetics than just these once the collab is available.

The trailer that confirmed the plans for the Uncharted crossover can be seen below. If you want the experience of solving the puzzle yourself to get it just as other players attempted, you can visit the page on the Fortnite site

to try and crack the code and guess the password. Spoiler: It’s “sicparvismagna” without the quotations.

Complete with a bit of cinematic flair, we’re introduced to the Fortnite versions of Nathan and Chloe. Those appearances include not only the versions of these characters that’ll be in the movie – for example, Tom Holland as Nathan Drake – but also the ways the characters looked when they were in the original Uncharted games.

Epic Games again has not confirmed all the plans for these skins’ releases, but judging how past skins with alternate looks have worked, we’ll see the movie versions of these cosmetics released with players able to unlock the alternate video game styles (or vice versa) through challenges or some other means. One would assume that this collab wouldn’t just be limited to character skins either. Pickaxes, back bling, and more types of cosmetics typically accompany any sort of high-profile crossover like this one, so expect to see those alongside these outfits whenever the collab is fully detailed.

That new Uncharted movie is less than a week away now, so expect to see another TV spot or two as well, too, before it heads to theaters. Things like posters and trailers have been shared in the build-up to the release with the movie itself scheduled to be released in theaters on February 18th.