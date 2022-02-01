Fortnite Leak Teases New Uncharted Collab

A new leak associated with Fortnite has teased that a collaboration with the forthcoming Uncharted movie could be happening soon. In recent months, Fortnite has been crossing over with numerous TV shows and movies that have released. Now, with Uncharted set to hit theaters in just a few short weeks, it seems likely that this trend will continue, although we’re not currently sure about how deep this crossover might go.

Coming by way of HYPEX, a new Fortnite leak today associated with an event later this month was found to have mentioned Uncharted. Specifically, this mention involves a challenge that will go live on February 17th that will require players to “Collect Treasure using an Uncharted Treasure Map”. This is notable because Uncharted happens to release in theaters the following day on February 18th. As such, this collab seems all but guaranteed to take place later this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Week 11 Challenge goes live on the 17th that says "Collect Treasure using an Uncharted Treasure Map" and the Uncharted movie releases the next day, so here's a possible collab!



The Treasure Chest drops 4 legendary weapons, 4 good heals, 270 mixed mats, so much ammo & 100 Gold! pic.twitter.com/1YBX9olGQP — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 1, 2022

As mentioned, the thing we’re currently not sure of is if Uncharted will be coming to Fortnite in a way that expands just beyond a simple challenge. History would tell us that the addition of some skins based on characters from Uncharted (namely Nathan Drake) should be expected in some capacity. However, this has yet to be discovered to be happening just yet.

It’s also worth noting that if Uncharted does end up coming to Fortnite, we don’t currently know which version of the franchise could be incorporated. While any tie-ins to the movie starring Tom Holland would make the most sense, there’s always the chance that PlayStation could include a skin of some sort that resembles Nathan Dark from the video game franchise instead. After all, Holland himself has already come to Fortnite in recent months via a Spider-Man skin that has his same likeness. Even though we’ve seen characters with the same likeness come to Fortnite before, it would be a bit odd to have two skins that look like Tom Holland release so close to one another.

For now, much of this Uncharted crossover in Fortnite is merely speculation, so don’t get too excited about seeing Nathan Drake in the battle royale shooter. That being said, would you look to buy any new skins based on Uncharted if they did arrive in the Item Shop? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.