Fortnite Update Adds Colorblind Options, Here’s Why That’s Important

The latest, and huge, update for Fortnite is here kicking off season three and there are tons of reasons to be excited about that! Phenomenal changes made to the building aspects of the title, new heroes, skins, weapons – EVEN HOVERBOARDS. But one addition may go unnoticed by many, and it shouldn’t.

Epic Games has also included a colorblind option for the online title and that accessibility isn’t something terribly common in games. Sure, certain titles do add it, and for that – we thank them, but it’s not nearly as present as many gamers would like.

Added Color Blind Option

This can be found in the new “Accessibility” tab in the game’s options.

There’s a strength indicator so that you can find a level that works best for you.

This feature is still in development. We’d love to hear your feedback, especially if you’re unable to find a level that makes the colors better for you.

Colorblindness affects 1 in every 12 men, and 1 in every 200 women, so it’s not something that is hardly there. In gaming, especially online gaming, many aspects of the game are coded by color. Crafting, enemy markers, indicators, and more. Though many gamers, including myself, adapt because we don’t expect the option, it does add another layer of difficulty that really shouldn’t be there at all.

For those unaware about the different types of colour blindness:

Protanopia – unable to perceive red light, resulting in red and greens looking murky, and blues and yellows standing out.

Deuteranopia – unable to perceive green light, resulting in red and greens looking murky, and blues and yellows stand out.

Tritanopia – unable to perceive blue light, resulting in greens looking murky, and reds appear pink.



Franchises like Call of Duty, Doom, Overwatch, Destiny, Grand Theft Auto, and quite a few others have adapted in the name of accessiblity, but there are many online titles that haven’t included this small in-game tweak. A whole screen filter is relatively easy to do in development stages and can even be patched in later post-launch as seen in the latest Fortnite update. We’re happy to see Epic Games make that step to make it a more enjoyable experience for all.

