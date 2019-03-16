‘Fortnite’ Updates Disco Domination Limited Time Mode

Epic Games released a small update for Fortnite’s Disco Domination Limited Time Mode that lets players start the game quicker and return to the battle sooner after being eliminated. The height at which players drop in at and the time it takes them to respawn were the two variables changed in an update that Epic Games shared news of on the Fortnite subreddit. In a post explaining what’s new, Epic Games said both the initial drop distance that players must fall and the time it takes to respawn after being eliminated had been reduced in an update that doesn’t appear to have required any downtime.

“We’ve made some small changes to the Disco Domination LTM,” Epic Games said about the Disco Domination Limited Time Mode. “We’ve reduced the respawn time and slightly reduced the height in which you deploy. Jump in and get your groove on!”

This means players can get back in the game quicker to capture the dance floor objectives which is the whole point of Disco Domination, but that’s of course not how many people play it. Like other games that have a domination-style game mode where points are the way to win, Disco Domination games are sometimes prolonged by players going after kills instead of the objective. Disco Domination keeps getting brought back since players seem to enjoy it, so if games are still filled with players ignoring the objective, at least they’ll get more action out of the matches now that the spawn conditions have been shortened.

Fortnite players recently experienced an interruption in their matches when server issues were reported, issues that prevented players from logging in to play Disco Domination or any other game mode. Epic Games said those problems have now been resolved, however. That means they’re free to try out the new Disco Domination changes and can also complete one of the current challenges by searching around and an area that houses a magnifying glass and a treasure map.

