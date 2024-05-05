Super Mario Bros. Wonder Gets One of its First Major Discounts

A new sale has hit Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the latest 2D entry in Nintendo's flagship franchise. Since its launch at the end of 2023, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has largely only retailed for $60. Despite being available during the 2023 holiday period, Nintendo opted to not discount the game at various retailers given how new it still was at the time. Fortunately, for those who have been waiting for a sale to hit the game, a new offer is exactly what you've been waiting for.

As of this moment, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is on sale at Walmart for only $44.97. This represents a discount of a little more than $15, which equates to about 25% off of its typical price. Best of all, this deal applies to the physical version of the game and also happens to include free shipping. So even if Super Mario Bros. Wonder isn't available at a store near where you might reside, you should still be able to get the Switch title sent to your home without any added cost.

Obviously, this deal isn't so good that it could now lead to Super Mario Bros. Wonder being considered cheap. After all, $45 is still a pretty high price to pay for any game. Still, it's worth keeping in mind that Nintendo doesn't discount its own first-party games with much regularity whatsoever. As such, it might take weeks or months for Super Mario Bros. Wonder to ever reach this low of a price once again. If you'd prefer to not have to wait that long to see the cost of Mario Wonder plummet even further, now is as good of a time as any to grab it while it's not at full retail value.

Looking further down the road, Nintendo has a number of other big exclusives set to hit Switch in the near future. These releases will begin later this month with Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and will continue with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD in June. Other games in development happen to include Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but release details for these titles have yet to be disclosed.