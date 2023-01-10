Fortnite Brings Back Super OP Gun

The new Fortnite update, among other things, has brought back a fairly OP gun. And as you would expect, some players of the free-to-play battle royale game aren't very happy to see it back in the game after previously being vaulted, primarily due to complaints about it. More specifically, the legendary version of the Burst Assault Rifle is back in the game as of this morning, which means you can now once again laser your opponents before they even have the chance to say Jonesy five times fast.

It's unclear if the gun has been tweaked alongside its unvaulting, but you'd assume Epic Games made some changes to the gun before adding it back. However, sometimes it unvaults weapons as they were pre-vaulting so it's possible it's still the same OP gun. If this wasn't enough, the Shockwave Hammer is also back after being vaulted for a limited time. Hurdling has also been reactivated.

Now that the legendary Burst Assault Rifle is back, it's likely going to be here for a while as Epic Games wouldn't have added it back after it being on ice for so long just to quickly remove it, unless there's a serious issue with it, but so far none are being reported.

Of course, plenty of players are excited to see the gun back, primarily because it's fun to use and quite effective if you have good aim. If you prefer a meta that prioritizes aim above all, then it's a good gun to have in the game.

