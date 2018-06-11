Fortnite Update: Where to Find the New Soccer Stadium and “Hidden” Landing Pod

It’s World Cup time, Fortnite players and we aren’t the only ones getting in the soccer spirit! Epic Games has a few of their own festivities planned for their wildly popular online game. From the leaked skins we learned about earlier, to a new addition to the map – it’s time to get into the soccer spirit! But where is the new soccer field exactly? Glad you asked, random citizen!

As you can se in the map above, and as the official patch notes state, the new soccer stadium as been added at the northern area of the map itself in the northwest part just east of Junk Junction and Haunted Hills. Once in the general vicinity, it’s pretty hard to miss but when those soccer cosmetic items that leaked earlier finally drop, it’s going to be a very cool way for players to get into the festive World Cup spirit.

As far as the landing pod goes, the mystery surrounding the meteorite that crashed into Dusty Divot has been uncovered to reveal a landing pod, which has also been seen in Week 7’s loading screen. With the alien cosmetics that were thought to be a part of the movie theme seen in previous weeks, we’re wondering if there is more to this story than we originally thought.

For now, Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. The game will also be coming to Android devices in the near future as well as heavily credible leaks regarding a Nintendo Switch port. For a look at what else is new with Epic Games’ latest update, check out a small blurb from the patch notes below:

A new soccer stadium has been added to the northern area of the map.

Added new light color options to Carbide and Omega.

