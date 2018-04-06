Fortnite Players Unable to Buy V-Bucks as Raven Skin Explodes in Popularity

The Raven skin is now available in Fortnite Battle Royale, along with the “Feathered Flyer” glider, which are the two featured cosmetics today in the shop. There are a few other items on offer as well, but let’s face it: the Raven is the only one you care about. It’s all anyone can talk about, but Fortnite players on console are having issues purchasing it. The ability to buy V-Bucks was compromised by the sheer volume of people piling into the store to get more currency.

We are aware of some players having issues when purchasing V-Bucks. We are checking into it. Watch for updates at https://t.co/3y0X6buriO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 6, 2018

The official Fortnite account posted that update last night, shortly after the Raven skin went live, and the entire internet piled into the store to purchase it. The Rave is going to set you back 2,000 V-Bucks. That’s a pretty insane amount of dough, and no doubt anyone who wants to don this frightening costume will have to fork over some real-world cash to get their V-Bucks balance up. EPIC Games definitely does want you to spend that money, but its servers were not cooperating.

Players playing on PC and Mac can apparently go in and spend their money once again. EPIC did post one update to let everyone know that their PC players have had the issue resolved:

Daily Fortnite Battle Royale Cosmetics for Apr 6th, 2018 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/hTljebsPli — FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) April 6, 2018

As far as we know, most console players have been able to log in and purchase V-Bucks as well. There are some reports of issues, but judging by the comments, we’re assuming that people have yet to check back since they first encountered the problem. Those people are left looking silly in their Rust Lord and John Wick skins in the meantime. Those things were cool once, but now we’re onto the latest and greatest thing. EPIC has created a rotating wheel of fashion in the Fortnite universe, and serious players have to keep up appearances!

If you’re just itching to buy something, you have some v-bucks laying around, and you don’t particularly care for the Raven, here’s the rest of your cosmetics lineup for the rest of the day:

Good luck out there! We hope to see you all looking dark and menacing later today when we go online for “Fortnite Friday.” We’ll see you in Tilted Towers!