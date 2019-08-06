Fortnite Update Adds Automatic Sniper Rifles, Western-Themed Tilted Town

Fortnite‘s v10.00 content update patch is here, and it’s brought with it a new weapon, a new Rift Zone take on an iconic area, and a limited-time mode all about weapons. Say hello to Automatic Sniper Rifles, the Western-themed Tilted Town, and a LTM called Arsenal!

While Arsenal is listed as “Coming Soon” in the game’s patch notes, Tilted Town should be available for everyone following the update, and Automatic Sniper Rifles should drop through a variety of means. Tilted Town is notable for including several Unvaulted weapon spawns such as the Six Shooter, and the new Automatic Sniper Rifles actually have faster projectiles compared to other sniper rifles.

Here’s how Fortnite ‘s patch notes describe the new Tilted Town Rift Zone:

“Neo Tilted is not so neo anymore. A Rift Zone has turned this location into what it was many years in the past: a Wild West settlement. What’s even wilder than this western twist is that building and harvesting are prohibited!”

You can check out the full list of Battle Royale-relevant patch notes below:

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Automatic Sniper Rifle

Available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants.

Uses Medium Ammo.

Projectiles travel faster than other Sniper Rifles.

Damage: 31/33/35 Headshot: 62/66/70

4 Rounds per second.

16 Rounds per magazine.

Uses a reduced zoom scope.

Can be found from Floor, Chest, Vending Machines, Supply Drops, and Loot Carriers.

Unvaulted weapons that only spawn in Tilted Town:

Double Barrel Shotgun Epic and Legendary variants.

Six Shooter Uncommon, Rare, and Epic variants.

Hunting Rifle Uncommon and Rare variants.

Infantry Rifle Common variant.



The entire list of patch notes, including Creative and Save the World changes and additions, can be found right here.

