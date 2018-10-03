‘Fortnite’ V6.01 Patch Notes

Fortnite Season 6 continues to show off what its got with its spooky new locations and unique Shadow Stones. The latest update to the popular Battle Royale game is here and comes bearing Chiller Traps, a new Custom Playground Mode, and a few goodies for Save the World as well!
Let’s get started with Battle Royale:
New Playground Mode:
- Added more options to Playground. Allowing you to change settings such as starting health, time of day, gravity, and more!
Items:
- Chiller added.
- Common Trap.
- Can be placed on floors, walls, or ceilings.
- Drops in stacks of 3 in Treasure Chests, Supply Drops, Vending Machines, Supply Llamas, and floor loot.
- Applies icy feet to friends or foes, causing them to slide around with low friction.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that could cause vehicles to become uncontrollable.
Gmeplay:
- Made improvements to the motion controls for the Switch to make it feel more accurate and responsive.
Bug Fixes:
- Pets are now hidden along with your character when the camera is too close to you.
- Toys now respect the streamer mode setting for player names in minigame messages.
- Slightly increased the hitbox size on the Fancy Tomato to match its visual size.
- The following adjustments have been made to Glider audio tells:
- Muffled the audio if there isn’t a clear line of sight between you other gliding players.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where incorrect audio would play when a teammate was eliminated.
- Added star ratings to the UI elements of all trap items.
Save the World
Heroes:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Keep Out!!!’s damage area was smaller than intended.
Items:
- Lead Sled Hammer added to the Weekly Store.
- A fast-swinging hammer that gains speed with each hit.
- Leap Attack: Heavy attack that jumps to the targeted foe and damages and knocks down nearby enemies.
- Available Wednesday, October 3 at 8 PM ET until Wednesday, October 10 at 8 PM ET.
- Obliterator Sniper Rifle added to the Weekly Store.
- A slow firing Sniper Rifle with high base damage and a heavy kick.
- Shots pierce through walls and husks alike, and can quickly obliterate structures.
- Available Wednesday, October 3 at 8 PM ET until Wednesday, October 10 at 8 PM ET.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the Walloper Hammer sometimes wouldn’t do damage while using the Leap Attack.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a hitch while using the Leap Attack with the Walloper Hammer.
- Elemental visual effects on weapons are now hidden along with your character when the camera is too close to you.
Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.