First Look at Stunning New Trailer for Turn-Based RPG Shadow of The Road (Exclusive)

RPG fans are no doubt familiar with developer and publisher Owlcat Games. They’ve created some of the most beloved CRPGs out there, including Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader. Now, the publisher is teaming up with developer Another Angle Games for a new turn-based RPG set in an alternate-history feudal Japan. It’s called Shadow of the Road, and I’ve got the immense pleasure of exclusively revealing a brand-new environmental trailer here at ComicBook.

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Shadow of the Road brings players to 19th-century Japan, but not as history knows it. In this alternate version of the past, the Emperor’s Army is bolstered by terrifyingly powerful mechs. Thankfully, Japanese folklore and mythology are also real in this world, and the powers of the kami and yōkai just might prove a worthy match for all that deadly tech. Today, we get a better look at the stunning world of this alternate-universe Japan in a brand-new environment trailer for Shadow of the Road.

Shadow of the Road Shows Off Impressive Graphics in New Environment Trailer

Courtesy of Another Angle Games and Owlcat Games

Shadow of the Road is a narrative-driven turn-based RPG where your decisions will determine the fates of key characters and quite possibly Japan itself. As a spymaster, you will recruit a team full of characters with various strengths and weaknesses. Balance your forces to shore up for turn-based, samurai-inspired combat where your strategy is essential for victory against the Emperor’s mechs. From the looks of it, Shadow of the Road is poised to be a solid tactical RPG packed with interesting companion characters whose fates we’ll help decide based on our choices. Of course, the story will also take us across the vibrant landscape of feudal Japan as you struggle against the Emperor’s technologically advanced army.

Today’s newly revealed trailer for Shadow of the Road gives us a detailed look at the world Another Angle Games has crafted. Though it’s just over a minute long, the trailer shows off several different areas of its world. From shrines embedded deep in the bamboo forest to flowing rivers and frozen mountain peaks, everything is rendered in beautiful detail. And along with these gorgeous cinematics, we also get a brief look at gameplay, including combat against those deadly mechs. You can check it out for yourself in this brand-new Shadow of the Road trailer below:

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If this trailer has you eager for me, I’ve got good news. You can get a taste for this upcoming turn-based RPG via its free demo, which is currently live on PC via Steam. Shadow of the Road doesn’t yet have a release date, but you can Wishlist the game on Steam to stay up-to-date on big announcements.

If you’re already excited to claim a piece of that world for yourself, I have even more good news. ComicBook is currently hosting an exciting Shadow of the Road giveaway. We’ve got a special, one-of-a-kind diorama crafted by Minibricks that shows off the game’s characters locked in combat. It truly is a detailed work of art perfect for RPG fans eager to show off their enthusiasm for what’s shaping up to be another fantastic game from Owlcat.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video for the stunning diorama and enter our giveaway over in the ComicBook Forum!