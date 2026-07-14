New Nintendo Rumor Points to Nintendo Switch 2 OLED Model Coming Sooner Than Expected

Nintendo has a long history of refreshing its handheld hardware, and a new report suggests the company could already be exploring the next step for the Nintendo Switch 2. The company has already confirmed it is releasing a new model of the Nintendo Switch 2 to comply with new battery laws in Europe, but this rumors suggests that Nintendo is evaluating an OLED model of its latest handheld console. For anyone who spends hours playing in handheld mode, the possibility of richer colors and deeper contrast is exciting. The difference between the original model and the Nintendo Switch OLED model made revisiting games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild feel so much better, and I can only imagine this with Nintendo Switch 2 games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But it is the timing that makes this latest rumor especially interesting. Nintendo launched the original Nintendo Switch in 2017 before following it with the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2021, a gap of roughly four years. According to a new report from ZDNET Korea, an OLED version of the Nintendo Switch 2 could enter mass production by late 2027 or early 2028 if development begins later this year. Depending on Nintendo’s launch schedule, that would represent a noticeably shorter wait than the previous OLED upgrade, although the report stresses that no final decision has been made. All this considered, fans should take view this as speculation and take it with a grain of salt. Even if Nintendo is considering this, there is no guarantee it will follow through.

Nintendo May Be Following a Faster Hardware Refresh Cycle

According to ZDNET Korea, Nintendo is considering an OLED revision for the Nintendo Switch 2. The report cites multiple industry sources who claim the project is under consideration but has not yet been approved. One insider said development could begin at the end of this year, with mass production potentially starting in late 2027 or early 2028. ZDNET Korea also reports that Samsung Display is aiming to supply OLED panels should Nintendo move forward, just as it did for the original Nintendo Switch OLED.

That said, the report further details an in-depth breakdown of Nintendo’s plans for a Nintendo Switch 2 OLED model. It would have a full HD resolution of 1920×1080, an increase over the 1280×720 HD panel used in the original Nintendo Switch OLED. Since the Nintendo Switch 2 already launched with a 7.9-inch LCD running at full HD resolution, the primary benefits of an OLED version would likely come from improved contrast, richer colors, faster response times, and a thinner display rather than a jump in resolution alone.

The reported timeline notable when compared to Nintendo’s previous hardware strategy. The original Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, followed by the Nintendo Switch Lite in 2019 and the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2021. That placed four years between the original system and its OLED successor. If the Nintendo Switch 2 OLED reaches production by late 2027 or early 2028, it would arrive roughly two to three years after the base system, making it a faster release than the last generation.

Still, the report notes there are hurdles. OLED panels remain more expensive than LCD displays, and with the pricing of components right now, Nintendo may not be willing to go this route quite yet. We’ve already seen the suggested price of the PlayStation 6, Steam Machine, and other gaming hardware. It is hard to imagine Nintendo trying to reduce manufacturing costs and release an OLED model at a price fans are comfortable with.

ZDNET Korea has reported accurately on display industry developments in the past, but these claims remain unconfirmed. Until Nintendo makes an official announcement, fans should treat this report as an interesting rumor rather than confirmation of new Nintendo Switch 2 hardware.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!