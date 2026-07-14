Kingdom Hearts 4 May Finally Reveal Its First New World in Upcoming Event

The first new World that will be featured in Kingdom Hearts 4 could finally be announced in an event taking place next month. After a prolonged period of silence, Square Enix revealed a new trailer for the next Kingdom Hearts game in June that gave fans a deeper glimpse into its combat and story. While this trailer was hugely exciting, it still didn’t unveil any of the new levels tied to Disney that will be appearing in the game. Fortunately, if a new announcement is any indication, we might be learning more on this front in August.

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As of this week, Square Enix revealed that it will be attending Disney’s D23 event to talk about the Kingdom Hearts franchise. Specifically, members of Square Enix, Disney, and Pixar will be present at a panel titled “Deep Dive Into Kingdom Hearts” that is taking place on Saturday, August 15th. While the panel primarily seems to serve as a retrospective for Kingdom Hearts to celebrate the property’s upcoming 25th anniversary, it would also be quite surprising if Kingdom Hearts 4 isn’t mentioned at all.

Given that this event is taking place at D23, perhaps the best way in which Square Enix could look to promote Kingdom Hearts 4 is by revealing a new World tied to Disney that will be appearing in the game. In typical Kingdom Hearts fashion, Disney characters and universes will once again be a pivotal component of KH4, but Square Enix still hasn’t revealed which properties will be making their way into the latest installment. This is particularly surprising given that Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced all the way back in 2022, which means fans are still in the dark when it comes to one of the game’s biggest elements.

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Perhaps the only thing that may prevent Square Enix from revealing too much about Kingdom Hearts 4 just yet is that it has some other major games on the horizon that are more imminent. Specifically, Final Fantasy VII Revelation is set to launch in early 2027 and is undoubtedly the largest title that Square Enix will be looking to promote more in the months ahead. Once Final Fantasy VII Revelation arrives, Square will likely then turn its attention to KH4 and begin sharing more news on the project, but it might choose to remain a bit quiet about the title until this time.

Currently, Kingdom Hearts 4 still doesn’t even have a broad release window, but the game is known to be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In addition, Square Enix also announced this summer that KH4 will be launching on Nintendo Switch 2, with Kingdom Hearts 1-3 also releasing on the platform later this fall.