Fortnite Week 4: How to Visit the Center of 3 Different Storm Circles

One of the challenges for Fortnite Week 4 coerces players into hunting down the center of three different storm circles. It is what the name implies, a challenge, because this puts players right in the crosshairs of fellow Victory Royale battlers, but man – that Battle Star is worth it! Because of that, here’s how to visit the center of three different storm circles efficiently so that you can move on.

There are no rubber duckies this go around, this week’s challenges definitely ups the danger factor. It’s simple enough, if you stay alive, to find three separate circles during a match – just prepare for aggressive players. If it’s your goal to find the center, it’s theirs too. Remember that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re in a squad, keep each other alive. If you’re solo, I’d recommend making sure what’s in your inventory is what you’re comfortable with before taking this challenge on. You’re going to run into a fire fight, so having the right tools and building resources could mean the key to your survival.

My tip is to land on an unnamed part of the map and skirt the sides to make it to your location. There will be a lot of cut throat players going right for the middle, which is fine! But if that’s not your play style, a little more strategy wouldn’t go amiss.

There are 9 circles total in the game, giving 9 different opportunities to score this Battle Star. On that note, however, it is wiser to not wait until the end of the match to try to accomplish this. As the timer ticks down, so does the circle size. The smaller the circle, the more dangerous it gets. If you want to complete this challenge by not dying, then time management will be a huge asset.

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000)

Search Chests in Wailing Woods (7)

Search 7 Ammo Boxes in a single match (7)

Visit the center of different Storm Circles in a single match (3)

Search between a Bench, Ice Cream Truck, and a Helicopter (1) ( HARD )

) Trap Eliminations (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores (3) (HARD)

Complete all of the above challenges to unlock a special reward, those Battle Stars definitely pay off when looking to maximize your loot. If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.