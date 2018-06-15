Fortnite Week 7 Challenges

Now that Fortnite is on the Nintendo Switch, it’s time for newcomers to see what all the fuss is about. One aspect of the title from Epic Games that many are currently getting down on is the weekly challenges the developers supply. The reward? Battle Stars and they are handy when unlocking nifty items in-game to show off that dedication.

For this week, we’re going to be searching the chests in Risky Reels, following the treasure map in Pleasant Park, and a few other important tasks to collect the Stars given and unlock that special Blockbuster loading screen.

If you haven’t taken part in the challenges yet, here’s what you need to do to participate:

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (250)

Search Chests in Risky Reels (7)

Consume Hop Rocks, Apples, or Mushrooms (20)

Score a goal on different pitches (5)

Follow the treasure map found in Pleasant Park (1) ( HARD )

) Assault Rifle Eliminations (5) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Shifty Shafts (3) (HARD)

If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.