Fortnite Wukong Outfit and Glider Returns For a Limited Time

Though we had an interesting look at what new cosmetic items are coming down the pipeline at a later date for Fortnite players, an older favourite recently made its way back onto the store once more.

All hail! The king has returned. Wukong Outfit and Royale Dragon Glider are available in the shop now! pic.twitter.com/ZKguHe5Pet — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2018

“The King has returned” for when you want to show other players who is truly running the Victory Royale. The royal new outfit is actually a part of the full set, which you can see the second part in our screen grab below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Epic Games is constantly rotating what’s available in their item shop, so if you don’t want to miss out of this particular set – you’ll want to act fast! Different emotes are also available today, including harnessing your inner “Salt Bae” with the ‘Pure Salt’ emote. Or if you are just tired of some of your squadmates mid-match, that Face Palm one works perfectly too.

In other Fortnite news, the latest update is live now for both Battle Royale and Save the World modes bringing with it new cosmetics and a new weapon, in addition to tons of new fixes and features. You can check out the full patch notes right here, with a brief highlight down below:

Stick it to your enemies and score the Victory Royale. Find this new grenade in Floor Loot, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas, and Treasure Chests.

Charge-up this launcher and leave monsters in shock! Increase the charge for a more intense attack.

Twitch account linking has been removed from the game client due to scalability issues.

Twitch Prime account linking can still be done through the Epic Games website.

Fixed an issue with metal doors not making a sound when closed.