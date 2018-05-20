Rumor: Forza Horizon 4 Concept Art Shows International Flair

One of the games rumored to be announced during Microsoft‘s E3 line-up is the latest chapter in the company’s Forza Horizon series which brings arcade thrills to go alongside the more serious Forza Motorsport games. But it appears some concept art has gone online, confirming not only that Forza Horizon 4 is happening, but it’s taking to some international territory.

The images first appeared on Reddit earlier today and though they’re not in-game shots, they do paint a rather pretty picture for Playground Games’ forthcoming sequel. As you can see, the game has locations that appear to be based in Hong Kong and possibly around the United Kingdom as well.

A report from GamingBolt revels that the images were put together by a team called Leadinglightdesign, a team that specializes in developing concept art and production design for various TV and video game projects. And they’re based inside the United Kingdom, where Playground also has its home base set up.

Take a look at the screens below!

Hong Kong

First up is a beautiful picture that features cars racing at night alongside what appears to be a giant structure in Hong Kong with fireworks going off in the distance. This could very well be the most detailed Forza Horizon game to date — and that’s saying something considering how well Forza Horizon 3 turned out a year and a half ago. Now the real question is how much of the game takes place overseas and what other locations could possibly be confirmed for part four.

All the same, we’re already dreaming of racing on this track. Because really, just look at it. It resembles something worth celebrating.

A Mysterious Structure

This shot looks to be one of your home hubs during your Horizon tour where you can swap out cars, meet competitors and get a good look at the map before you hit the road. It appears to be something based in Australia though it could also be a building in Hong Kong, since it has that kind of flair to it.

This concept art also gives us a peek at the many cars that could be available for purchase in Forza Horizon 4 including a number of sporty models that are sure to get racing fans all revved up. Dibs on that savvy striped model way in the front.

Hitting the Streets

This concept art shows a look at one of the intense races you’ll take on over the course of Forza Horizon 4. This one apparently takes place in Hong Kong although it’s possible that it could be elsewhere. All the same it’s a dazzling design and being able to race around this city in a number of events has us drooling at the possibilities. Not only that but it appears that Porsche models will make their way into this Forza series including a sweet-looking orange model that’ll look pretty damn good sitting in our garage. Give us all the colors, please.

From a Distance

Here’s another piece of concept art that shows us the immaculate detail that Playground Games is likely putting into the game. This appears to be a town somewhere in the heart of Australia although it could be the United Kingdom as well. The mountains in the distance really tell a story, but it’s the little things that you’ll appreciate here. These include the balloon with the Forza logo on it; the city that awaits below, filled with possibilities; or the idea that you can pull up to any of these spots within the game and simply enjoy the view. Sometimes the quiet moments are the best ones.

Tokyo Drift?

Though we’ve apparently seen that Hong Kong will be a part of the game, who’s to say that Tokyo won’t be thrown in? This side street definitely looks like something out of that location though we could be wrong. Being able to blaze down small city streets while attempting to keep up with the competition sounds truly intense and may even add a small challenge in your hopes of attaining a first place victory. Plus this racing will probably allow you to recreate all your fantasies from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. If you have fantasies mind you.

These are unconfirmed concept art images but we’ll see what Microsoft confirms when its E3 showcase takes place in three weeks.

Forza Horizon 4 will likely release for Xbox One and Xbox One X later this year.