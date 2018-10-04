‘Forza Horizon 4’ Now Free on Xbox Game Pass

In what is likely to be Microsoft‘s big hit for the holiday season, Forza Horizon 4 arrived yesterday with flying colors, bringing hundreds of new racing challenges to the British landscape. And now, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can finally give the game a spin.

Microsoft announced on its Xbox Wire page today that the game has become available on the service to both Xbox One and Windows 10 subscribers, meaning they can download it in full and enjoy all the racing shenanigans that the team at Playground Games has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To further commemorate the game’s release, the publisher has also revealed a new trailer, which you can see above. It features professional racer Ken Block tearing up the countryside, taking the 1400 HP 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn V2 on the world-famous Goodwood Estate. And yes, it will get you in a good racing mood.

“From drifting through the Estate’s pristine entrance in a screech of tires to terrorizing three classic British minis and donutting around a WWII Spitfire, nowhere is safe during Block’s high-octane countryside spin. He even tries to take Hafþór Björnsson (Hafþór is the World’s Strongest Man titleholder and the actor who plays The Mountain in Game of Thrones) for a spin, but the 6-feet 9-inch man mountain just couldn’t fit in to the car!”

Block said, “It’s not every day I get to donut my Hoonicorn around a Spitfire fighter plane or tear up the sacred ground of Goodwood Estate, but for the launch of Forza Horizon 4 I got to do just that. I’m just sorry Hafþór couldn’t squeeze in for a ride!”

The game features over 450 cars that you can collect, modify and drive however you see fit across a number of missions, from stunt challenges to rally races to general Forza circuit events, all in the name of making a name for yourself on the Horizon tour. Whether you’ll be as popular as Block has yet to be seen, but you can certainly take the game for a test drive and find out if you have what it takes.

For those that don’t have Game Pass, Forza Horizon 4 can still be purchased separately, either with a standard edition or an Ultimate Edition that includes various goodies, including a James Bond-themed Car Pack.

Forza Horizon 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.