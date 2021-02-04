Forza Horizon 4 Leak Reveals New Hot Wheels DLC

✖

One of the most popular pieces of add-on content in Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 3 was that of the Hot Wheels expansion. In fact, the DLC was so popular that it looks as though it could be returning in a new form with Playground’s latest entry in the racing series.

A new leak has seemingly revealed that Forza Horizon 4 is set to soon receive new Hot Wheels-themed DLC. The new content specifically seems to be taking the form of six new downloadable cars, all of the Legendary variety. The cars themselves are based on some of the most iconic Hot Wheels toys of all-time.

Looks like a Hot Wheels-themed content pack is on the way to Forza Horizon 4 after all! 🔥 The below images surfaced today, suggesting the arrival may be too far away - with a total of 6 cars planned. #ForzaHorizon4 #HotWheels pic.twitter.com/ef5Jk9cN2h — AR12GAMING (@AR12Gaming) February 2, 2021

At the moment, this looks to be the only form that this new Hot Wheels DLC would be taking in Forza Horizon 4. And while what’s being shown here isn’t disappointing at all, it is definitely much less compared to what was released in the previous installment. Forza Horizon 3 actually had full-scale maps that were built like Hot Wheels tracks for players to race upon. Still, any new Hot Wheels content at all is very much welcome.

Considering that we're starting to see screenshots like this leaking, it stands to reason that the release of this new Hot Wheels pack for Forza Horizon 4 could happen quite soon. As such, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com if an official announcement of any sort happens in the near future.

So would you be excited to see these new Hot Wheels cars come to Forza Horizon 4? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.