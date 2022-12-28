Forza Horizon 5 Players Surprised With New Free Car

Playground Games is giving out a free car in Forza Horizon 5 to close out 2022. While Xbox's Forza franchise has seen a number of different entries in recent years, 2022 didn't happen to bring a new game tied to either Forza Horizon or Forza Motorsport. And while this will end up changing within the coming year, Playground Games has made sure to continue supporting the most recent installment in the series, Forza Horizon 5, in small ways like with this new offer as time has gone onward.

Available to snag now across the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC versions of Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games has given players a new Lamborghini Sian Roadster to drive in-game. Described as "the most powerful Lamborghini yet," the Sian Roadster has been handed out within Forza Horizon 5 as a Secret Santa gift. To snag the Lamborghini Sian Roadster for yourself, all that you need to do is navigate to the Gifts section of the Message Center to unlock it.

You can get a look at the Lamborghini Sian Roadster in action via the tweet below:

You’ve done it! Thanks to the generosity of the #ForzaHorizon5 community, the 2020 @Lamborghini Sián Roadster has been unlocked for all players as this year’s Secret Santa reward!



Redeem yours from the Gifts tab of the Message Center and drive the most powerful Lamborghini yet. pic.twitter.com/ghcrEbEZPT — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) December 26, 2022

While Playground Games has continued to support Forza Horizon 5 throughout 2022, it seems like these updates will start to slow down in 2023 as Xbox instead gears up to release the eighth mainline Forza Motorsport game. Simply titled Forza Motorsport, the next entry in the series doesn't yet have a release date, but Xbox has confirmed that it will be launching in the first half of the new year. Additionally, it will be the first Forza game that will solely be available on current-gen hardware as it has been designed specifically for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

In the interim, and as mentioned before, Forza Horizon 5 is available to play right now across both last-gen and current-gen Xbox consoles along with PC. Additionally, since FH5 is a first-party title from Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look to download and play the game as part of their membership as well.

Are you still playing Forza Horizon 5 for yourself to close out 2022? And if so, what do you think about this new Lamborghini Sian Roadster that has been given out? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.