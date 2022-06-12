Forza Motorsport Gameplay and Release Window Revealed

✖

Forza Motorsport has been re-revealed after two years of silence which resulted in Forza Horizon 5 coming out long before it would ever show its face again. Now, Turn 10 Studios is ready to showcase what it has been working on and how it plans to reinvent the Forza series for the next generation of Xbox. This new version of Forza looks to push the boundaries of the racing genre and offer an extremely refined and polished racing experience, unlike anything we've seen before on Xbox. While the Forza Horizon series has frequently focused on creating a fun arcade experience while the mainline series opts to create a rich racing simulator.

At the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Forza Motorsport was shown off. Turn 10 highlighted the game's amazing physics and graphics, focusing on things like ray-tracing and new lighting systems. The developer showcased how car's reflections will be accurately displayed in the bodies and mirrors of other vehicles, furthering the realistic look for Forza Motorsport. The game will also feature a dynamic day and night cycle that will change the lighting conditions on the track and temperatures, which impact vehicle handling. The latest trailer confirmed that Forza Motorsport will release next spring for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

This story is developing...