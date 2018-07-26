Forza Motorsport 7 Removing Controversial Loot Crates This Winter

Last year, a number of development teams thought that loot crates would be a good idea for their games. It turns out that wasn’t the case as they caused more controversy than they were worth. Now they’re essentially getting removed altogether from a number of releases and one big game just got added to the list.

Turn 10 Studios has announced that it will be doing away with its prize crate system for Forza Motorsport 7, one that rubbed a few players the wrong way when it released last year. In addition, the publisher will also be doing away with paid tokens that were used to purchase cars. Not only will they be taken out of Forza Motorsport 7 but they also won’t be a part of Forza Horizon 4, which comes out later this year.

While Forza Motorsport 7 doesn’t let you purchase in-game items with microtransactions, some players weren’t fond of the idea of having to win select items within the world of Forza based on a prize crate. Hopefully, with this system’s removal, the playing field will be evened up for driving fans.

The team detailed this in a new blog entry, talking about the changes that would soon be coming to the game. It noted, “One major area of discussion for the team has been prize crates. While we’ve never charged money for prize crates in Forza Motorsport 7, their presence in the game has continued to be a source of controversy. The overwhelming feedback has been that this system feels out of place in the game. After careful consideration, we have decided to completely remove prize crates from Forza Motorsport 7. Similarly, paid tokens – which were a part of previous Forza games – will not be coming to Forza Motorsport 7 or Forza Horizon 4.”

It continued, “Due to the complexity of removing prize crates from the game – while keeping access to Driver Gear, Mods and Badges – we expect that this process will be completed in the winter time frame. Starting this month we’ve already taken steps towards that goal, first by unlocking more than 100 previously locked ‘exclusive’ cars and, second, by completely removing cars from the prize crates in the game. The current lineup of prize crates offer no competitive advantage and only offer Driver Gear suits, Mods and badges, and these crates will remain in place until crates are removed entirely.”

The team also talked about the passion that goes into the game’s development. “Our players’ expectations of games and their experiences have changed over the years and, since launch, the team at Turn 10 has been working incredibly hard on Forza Motorsport 7. We’ve all been inspired by the brilliant passion of the Forza community. You’ve been tireless in sharing your feedback about the game, letting us know what you like and what you’d like to see improved. Along the way we’ve done our best to listen to, absorb, and most importantly, act upon that feedback,” they explained.

“Since launch we’ve released more than 15 major updates to Forza Motorsport 7, which have included improvements across all aspects of the game – from PC performance enhancements to bug fixes and more. We’ve introduced new features like multiplayer test drive, new panning focus mode in Photo Mode, improved paint tools, as well as a new Data Out feature that allows players to take advantage of a UDP data stream to develop custom companion experiences for the game. We’ve also released new cars from manufacturers like Porsche, Honda, and Ford, available to all Forza 7 players for free. The result is a game that is deeper, more open, fun, and responsive, and more representative of the Forza community than ever.”

We’ll see how this affects the games over the next few months, but this will happily put a few players back on the road while also preparing them for Forza Horizon 4, which arrives on Xbox One and Windows 10 on October 2.

Forza Motorsport 7 is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10. Be sure to check out our review as well!