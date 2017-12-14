Free Destiny Comic Series Announced By Bungie

With Curse of Osiris in full swing, there’s plenty to do in the world of Destiny 2. The tale of Ikora’s mentor is the latest narrative to hit the world of Guardians, but what about where it all started? Good news, Marvel writer Margaret Stohl is ready to tell that tale with the amazing new comic web series coming out – Destiny: Fall of Osiris.

The comic webseries will be completely free and available on Bungie.net. Writer Stohl had this to say in her notation about the soon-to-be-released project:

“Destiny’s first-ever original comic short is written by Eisner-winning, New York Times bestselling writer Ryan North (Dinosaur Comics, Marvel’s The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) in collaboration with our own super talented Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris narrative lead Christine Thompson, with interior art by Destiny community fan favorite Zé Carlos. Here’s a peek at the cover, by Marcio Takara (All-New Wolverine).

Osiris was once the champion of the Last City. Vanguard Commander. Seeker of secrets and discoverer of wonders. And then everything changed. How did Osiris go from hero to traitor?”

There hasn’t been an official release date yet for the new series, but it wouldn’t be that far fetched to assume that it will come out alongside the weekly reset on Tuesday. With the Curse of Osiris expansion telling an intricate story, it will be interesting to learn more about the backstory between the famed Warlock Ikora and her powerful mentor Osiris. How did he fall from grace? What lies behind the man of legend? It’s time to find out as and for the best price ever: FREE.

Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris is out now and available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players. Did you hear about the upcoming holiday event? Learn more about The Dawning here.