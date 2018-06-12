Free Fortnite PlayStation Celebration Pack Available Now

E3 2018 is in full swing and Fortnite’s Epic Games will have a huge presence this year. To celebrate, the dev team is offering a few free goodies for players to enjoy and for PlayStation, that means a new cosmetic “Celebration Pack.”

With a new weapon and a few other odds and ends that are sure to be exciting for those playing thanks to the latest update, it looks like PlayStation players are getting a little something, something extra. Probably as compensation for less accessible cross-platform play compared to every other platform the game is available on. Who knows!

For those PlayStation Plus members, here’s what you have to look forward to in the PlayStation Store:

Exclusive Blue Striker Outfit

Exclusive Blue Shift Back Bling

This isn’t the first exclusive content to come for PlayStation users, including 8 free PSN avatars as well. There was also a previous Celebration Pack that released last year.

In other Fortnite news, did you see that Epic Games added in a new Thermal Scope Assault Rifle? You can check out the full patch here, with a neat breakdown of stats below:

Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. 36-37 base damage. Can see chests, Supply Drops, enemy heat signatures, and more. Uses Medium ammo. Can be found from floor loot, chests, and Supply Drops.

Renamed ‘Assault Rifle with Scope’ to ‘Scoped Assault Rifle’

The maximum range of most weapons increased to 275 meters from 250 meters to match the distance that players are visible.

The Jetpack has been Vaulted.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. The game is also expected to make its way over onto Android devices, which will most likely be revealed this week with an official release date as well as highly validated rumors of a Nintendo Switch port! Stay tuned with us here at ComicBook because we’re bringing you that sweet, sweet E3 news live from Los Angeles this year!