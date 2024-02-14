PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for February Revealed

Following the release of the free PlayStation Plus Essential games for February, PlayStation unveiled the lineup of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium games that subscribers are getting this month. This month, the PlayStation Plus drop includes eight new games for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers (also available for those with Premium) and four new PlayStation Plus Premium classic. Big names like the Resistance, Assassin's Creed, and LEGO games are included in the lineup for February, too.

Given that there are 12 games to check out, we'll get right to it: you can find overviews of each game from the PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium lineup for February 2024 below along with trailers to show off more of those games. All of these will be added to their respective PlayStation Plus catalogs on February 20th.

PlayStation Plus Extra Games

Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)

"Race to the top, definitely don't flop. Outsmart the cops, and enter weekly qualifiers for The Grand: the ultimate street race. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides, and light up the streets with your style."

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition (PS5)

"You've tried the rest, now come back for the best! The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition includes the base game and all add-on content as the definitive way to play the beloved RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. This remastered masterpiece is optimized to be the absolute best version of The Outer Worlds... even if you choose to play this critically acclaimed RPG as the absolute worst version of your character."

Tales of Arise (PS4, PS5)

"For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a diverse cast of characters, intuitive and rewarding combat system, and a captivating story set in a lush world worth fighting for, Tales of Arise delivers a first-class JRPG experience."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5)

"Become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore England's Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla."

LEGO Worlds (PS4)

"LEGO Worlds is an open environment of procedurally-generated Worlds made entirely of LEGO bricks which you can freely manipulate and dynamically populate with LEGO models. Create anything you can imagine one brick at a time, or use large-scale landscaping tools to create vast mountain ranges and dot your world with tropical islands. Drop in prefabricated structures to build and customize any world to your liking. Explore using helicopters, dragons, motorbikes or even gorillas and unlock treasures that enhance your gameplay. Watch your creations come to life through characters and creatures that interact with you and each other in unexpected ways. In LEGO Worlds, anything is possible!"

LEGO Jurassic World (PS4)

"LEGO Jurassic World is the first video game to let players experience all four Jurassic films in humorous LEGO form. The thrilling adventure recreates unforgettable scenes and action sequences from the films, allowing fans to play through key moments and giving them the opportunity to fully explore the expansive grounds of Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna."

Roguebook (PS4, PS5)

"Embrace the challenge of a roguelike deckbuilder with unique mechanics from the developers of Faeria and Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering. Create a team of two heroes, each with their own cards and abilities. Combine their strengths to defeat over 40 bosses and enemies. Choose wisely from 200 cards, 80 relics and 30 gems that can be combined. You will never play with the same deck twice."

Rogue Lords (PS4)

"Play as the Devil in this dark fantasy roguelike. Defeated many moons ago, you are finally coming back with your most faithful disciples to take revenge on those miserable Demon Hunters. Play runs after runs and collect ancient artefacts to regain your power and take back your rightful place. Setup your team of famous evil geniuses like Dracula, the Headless Horseman or Bloody Mary. Build their set of skills and create synergies to face any mortal who dares to stand in your way."

Tales of Zestiria (PS4)

"Two nations fight for supremacy and the fate of the realm lies in the hands of Sorey, an inquisitive young adventurer who takes on the burden of becoming the Shepherd, the one the legends foretold would become the savior of all."

PlayStation Plus Premium Games

Resistance: Retribution (PS4, PS5)

"Experience Resistance: Retribution, originally released on the PSP and now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Fueled by vengeance, former British Marine James Grayson intends to destroy the Chimeran conversion centers at any cost. Enlisted by the European resistance, The Maquis, he soon learns the Chimera have evolved a new method of converting humans."

Jet Moto 2 (PS4, PS5)

"Experience extreme all-terrain racing on ten treacherous tracks in Jet Moto 2. Originally released on PS1, this version is enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Race through canyons, national parks, roller coasters and more across 10 unrelenting tracks, and enjoy two-player racing in either horizontal or vertical split-screen."

Tales of Symphonia (PS4, PS5)

"Explore a rich and lively world filled with unforgettable characters and experience an emotionally charged storyline in this enhanced version of the action RPG from the 'Tales of' series. Play with up to 3 friends in local co-op mode and combine hundreds of special attacks and magic spells as you fight powerful opponents in real-time battles."

Tales of Vesperia (PS4, PS5)

"A power struggle begins in a civilization dependent on an ancient technology, the blastia, and the Empire that controls it. The fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens the existence of all. This Definitive version was created to mark the 10th anniversary of the action RPG and includes updated full HD graphics, brand-new music tracks, exciting mini-games, bosses, and a collection of costume DLC!"