PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2024 on PS5 and PS4 Available Now

The latest round of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of February 2024 are now available to download. This past month, Sony kicked off the new year in a strong way as it brought A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World in January. For the most part, these three additions to PS Plus were well-received by subscribers and raised hopes that February would end up being just as strong. Now, all three games that have joined PS Plus for February are up for grabs and can begin being played by members.

In case you missed the announcement last week, February 2024's lineup on PS Plus includes Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising. All three of this month's titles are available natively on PlayStation 5 with Foamstars and Rollerdrome also being on PlayStation 4. In terms of savings, these games normally retail for a combined price of over $100, with Steelrising alone coming in at a cost of $49.99.

By far the biggest addition of the month is Foamstars, primarily because it's coming to PlayStation Plus on the same day as its general release. This is a move that we have seen some publishers make in the past with titles like Rocket League, Fall Guys, and Destruction All-Stars, all of which proved to be beneficial. Given that Foamstars is multiplayer-centric, its arrival on PS Plus out of the gate should help ensure that publisher Square Enix can find an early community to build the game around.

If you'd like to learn more about all of these new games that have hit PS Plus in February 2024, you can find descriptions and trailers for each below.

"Let the bubbles fly! Get ready to join the foam-blasting frenzy in the new 4v4 foam-party shooter, as you blast through battles using foam to attack, build and defend! Attack your opponents by dousing them with foam! Hit them enough and they'll get foamed up, leaving them completely defenseless. Create 3D battles with mountains of foam, as it builds and alters the terrain around you. Mould the landscape to give your team the upper hand, and keep your opponents on their toes!"

"Rollerdrome is a singleplayer third person action shooter that seamlessly blends high-octane combat with fluid motion to create an action experience like no other. Dominate with style in cinematic, visceral combat where kills net you health and pulling off tricks and grinds provide you ammunition, in this adrenaline-pumping action shooter.

The year is 2030. In a world where corporations rule and the lines between reality and performance are blurred, the public are kept distracted by the violence and excess of a brutal new blood sport — Rollerdrome. Will you have what it takes to become the Rollerdrome champion and unravel the mysteries behind the Matterhorn corporation's true intentions?"

"This action RPG is set in an alternate history Paris in which the French Revolution has been suppressed by a robotic army. Fight and explore through the streets, rooftops, neighborhoods and castles as Aegis, a mysterious automaton masterpiece. Engage in ruthless and intense fights against technological marvels that are as complex as they are unforgiving."