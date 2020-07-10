Free PS4, Xbox One, and PC Games to Try This Weekend

✖

Another set of games across different platforms like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC is either free to own or free to play this weekend depending on where you’re playing and what subscriptions you have. This weekend, those looking for free games have a lot to pick from since it’s the first weekend that the routinely offered games like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games with Gold giveaways have kicked in, and Xbox’s Free Play Days offer is back on for the next few days as well. Couple that with a few free-to-play games on the PC and you’ve got a lot to pick from.

Just as they usually are, the free games available via the monthly subscription offers from PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games with Gold are free for players to keep so long as they maintain their active subscriptions. In the case of the PC games, you’ll need an account for the proper marketplace to get the offer and will have to play those games through the corresponding launcher after you’ve downloaded them.

Regardless of what you’re hoping to get and whether the games are free for people to own or just to play for a while, you only have a limited time to get the games before their offers expire. Some are available for longer periods than others, but it’s probably best to avoid waiting on them anyway so that you don’t miss out.

Check out all the free games you can play this weekend below and drop us a comment to let us know what you’re planning on spending your weekend with.

Xbox One (Requires Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Free to own from now until July 31st

Saints Row 2 – Free to own from now until July 15th

The Sims 4 – Free to play from now until July 12th

Citadel: Forged with Fire – Free to play from now until July 12th

PlayStation 4 (Requires PlayStation Plus)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – Free to keep from now until August 3rd

NBA 2K20 – Free to keep from now until August 3rd

Erica – Free to keep from now until August 3rd

PC (No Subscriptions Required, Account Needed)

Sludge Life – Free to keep from now until May 28, 2021, on Epic Games Store

The Escapists 2 – Free to own from now until July 16th on Epic Games Store

Killing Floor 2 – Free to own from now until July 16th on Epic Games Store

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition – Free to own from now until July 16th on Epic Games Store

Tropico 6 – Free to play from now until July 13th on Steam

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.