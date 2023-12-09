Every Free Game from PlayStation Plus, Epic Games, Steam, and More in December

Every month, PlayStation, Steam, the Epic Games Store, and major gaming platforms give out a number of free games over the course of a few weeks. Some of those are announced in advance while others are surprise drops that only stick around for a couple of days or so, and others still are ones that people can only play for free for a limited time, but not keep forever. Xbox and Nintendo in particular are more geared towards those temporarily free-to-play offers via things like Nintendo Switch game trials and Xbox Free Play Days, though Xbox of course has the ever-expanding Xbox Game Pass to lean on.

But even though the free video games every month only really pertain to a couple of different platforms, they're still a lot to keep up with if you're subscribed to different services like PlayStation Plus and Prime Gaming. To help with that, we're keeping track of all the free games offered via PlayStation Plus, the Epic Games Store, and all other platforms that tend to give out those free video games.

For the Epic Games Store deals on free games in particular, users may get a bit more this month than the typical two-a-week deal. In years past, the Epic Games Store has done a holiday special of sorts where it gives away free games for 15 days or so. If that's to happen again this year, Epic Games Store users will be in for quite a few freebies later this month.

We'll keep the list of free video games for the month of December updated as games come and go, but for now, here are the free games that we know about for this month as well as info on how long they'll be free and how people can claim them.

Free PlayStation Plus Games for December

LEGO 2K Drive (December 5 – January 1)

"Race across the streets, seas and sands as you build your dream rides, brick by brick, and enjoy LEGO® 2K Drive's sprawling story mode. Defeat a cast of colorful and memorable racing rivals as you drift and boost your way from racetrack rookie to winner of the coveted Sky trophy. Play together with a friend at home or with up to five pals online in the crossplay-enabled Play With Friends and Play With Everyone online modes. Explore Bricklandia together, or show off your skills in Cup Series and Race modes. From mini-games to side missions, a whole host of vehicle-filled fun awaits you."

PowerWash Simulator (December 5 – January 1)

"Release the Pressure with PowerWash Simulator! Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more – all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish."

Sable (December 5 – January 1)

"Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders. Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she really is behind her mask."

Free Epic Games Store Games for December

GigaBash (December 7-13)

"GigaBash combines the chaos and creativity of titles like Power Stone, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and War of Monsters with the jaw-dropping scale of the classic kaiju movies. Play as either a rampaging Titan or a Titan-hunting mecha; summon lightning from the heavens, use a radio tower as a baton, or roll a whole district (and your enemies) into a single massive snowball. Wreak enough havoc and you'll evolve into your final form, the terrifyingly titanic S-Class"

Predecessor (December 7-13)

"Predecessor is a fast-paced action game that combines MOBA and FPS gameplay putting you at the heart of the fight with strategic choice, third person control and immersive action. With over 30 heroes to choose from and new heroes frequently joining the roster there's a hero for everyone. Noble archers to robot cage fighters, the heroes of Predecessor come from far and wide to showcase their talents."

Free Prime Gaming Games for December

Deathloop (December 7 – January 10 via Epic Games Store)

"Trapped in a mysterious time loop, players must venture through the island of Blackreef and assassinate key targets before the day resets. To end this cycle, assassins must learn from their mistakes, try new methods, gather information, collect weapons and more, doing whatever it takes to break the loop."

Akka Arrh (December 14 via Amazon Games App)

"Fight off swarms of enemies and link combos to protect your life rings and aim for a high score in this fast-paced, arcade shooter game filled with psychedelic visuals."

Aground (December 14 via Amazon Games App)

"Aground is a Mining/Crafting RPG, where there is an overarching goal, story and reason to craft and build. As you progress, you will meet new NPCs, unlock new technology, and maybe magic too. Will you be able to raise dragons? Launch into space? The sky is literally not the limit. Beneath its simple exterior, Aground hides a lot of depth and surprises that will keep you wondering "what's next?"

SeaOrama: World of Shipping (December 14 via Amazon Games App)

"Embark on a thrilling entrepreneurial journey as you establish and nurture your very own shipping company in Seaorama: World of Shipping. Begin with a single vessel and transform it into a maritime empire. Strategize, invest wisely, and watch your company grow from humble beginnings to a dominant force in the global trade arena."

Kombinera (December 21 via Epic Games Store)

"Control multiple colored balls simultaneously in this brain-bending puzzle platformer. It's up to you to combine every ball and complete each perilous level. Can you solve them all? Can you save King Kombine from the Kave of Kaos?"

A Tiny Sticker Tale (December 28 via Amazon Games App)

"In A Tiny Sticker Tale, take anything from the world around you, turn it into a sticker, and use your creativity to stick it back in different places, solving puzzles, and helping your new friends! In this wholesome bite-sized adventure, step into the tiny boots of Flynn, the donkey, and journey across Figori Island, discovering the vibrant quests that will require the power of a very special magical sticker album."

Asteroids: Recharged (December 28 via Epic Games Store)

"Survive the depths of space by jamming with the beat to the soundtrack from award-winning video game composer Megan McDuffee in this revitalized classic arcade shooter."

Free Steam Games for December

Chivalry 2 (Play for free December 7-11)

"Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more."

Free Xbox Games for December

Just Die Already (Play for free December 7-10)

"You are an old retired person in a near future where people aren't having any children. There isn't anyone to pay for pensions due to those ungrateful millennials who prefer playing video games instead of doing actual work. With no one to cover your living costs, you – just like all other old people in this world – have no other choice but to survive on your own. How will you survive in a world that wants you to Just Die Already?"

Moving Out 2 (Play for free December 7-10)

"Moving Out 2 is the wacky sequel to the world-famous physics-based moving simulator. Working as a solo F.A.R.T, or with up to three friends, slip into your Smooth Moves uniform and help the residents of Packmore, and beyond, to pack up and ship out!"

Call of the Wild: The Angler (Play for free December 7-10)

"Experience the freedom of fishing in a vast open world inspired by real-life locations. Travel through the varied and atmospheric environments by boat, off-road vehicle, or on foot, and discover hidden ponds, tranquil lakes, and local points of interest. Whatever you decide to do, every trip will have you coming back for more"

Chivalry 2 (Play for free December 7-10)

(See Above)