Epic Games Store Gives Away First Free Holiday Game

The Epic Games Store has today given out its first free game for the 2022 holiday season. While Epic's PC storefront gives out new free games on a weekly basis, to coincide with the holidays, the company behind Fortnite always goes a bit harder than normal. For the remainder of 2022, the Epic Games Store will be handing out 15 titles for no cost at all. And while Epic Games Store users won't have long to snag each of these games, the first offering is up for grabs right now.

From now until December 16th at 11:00am ET, the Epic Games Store will be making Bloons TD 6 completely free. If you aren't familiar with Bloons TD 6, it's an incredibly popular tower defense game. While it was first released on mobile devices all the way back in 2018, it finally landed on the Epic Games Store earlier this summer. Now, Epic is letting any user add the game to their own digital library without having to pay a fee.

Bloons TD 6 is free on Epic Games Store. another MYSTERY GAME will be free tomorrow (see image for clue) https://t.co/sCNJdcED9c pic.twitter.com/OiSCWn0Yzc — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 15, 2022

While Bloons TD 6 will be available for free until tomorrow around midday, Epic hasn't yet revealed what its next title will be that it's handing out. Whenever the next game that is made free as part of this program is announced, though, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

What games are you hoping to see become available for free on the Epic Games Store around the holidays? And do you think that Bloons TD 6 is a good start for this promotion? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

And if you'd like to learn more about Bloons TD 6, you can check out an official description of the game below.

"Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome Monkey Towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last invading Bloon! Join millions of other players who enjoy the massive and ever-expanding features that deliver endless hours of the best strategy gaming available.