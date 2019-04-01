‘Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming’ Revealed

HBO, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Yoozoo Games have announced a new collaboration to a create a new Game of Thrones game, dubbed Game of Thrones Winter is Coming, a real-time strategy game that’s available right now as I type this on PC.

“HBO, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Yoozoo Games have collaborated to recreate Westeros on a massive scale, delivering an authentic and immersive multiplayer world laid out across the Seven Kingdoms – complete with major landmarks and castles from the epic TV series,” reads an official press release. “The story begins immediately following the death of Eddard Stark, when the player emerges as a new Westeros lord or lady in his stead.”

Sounds cool, right? Well, there’s a kicker: it’s a browser game, and perhaps not the game its new, expensive-looking CGI trailer would lead you to believe it is. In the game, players aim is to build an impenetrable base, raise and train an army, and recruit faithful followers from a pool of iconic characters. And of course, all of this is being done in order to acquire the might, money, and influence needed to take the Iron Throne.

The game looks and sounds fine — in fact, I think I’m going to give a shot myself — it just is very much a browser game, AKA it doesn’t look anything like the CGI trailer. In fact, all the trailer really made me do is yearn for a proper Game of Thrones RPG or strategy game.

According to Yoozoo Games, making alliances and recruiting characters to your side is an important aspect of conquering Westeros.

“Players can invite friends to raise an army and compete with other Westerosi lords and ladies to conquer their castles,” adds an official pitch of the game. “Should they eventually become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, players will be able to add their own distinct features and upgrades in order to sit on the Iron Throne in a fashion more befitting their reign. Players can also venture out to explore 30 different types of terrain and weather conditions in Westeros, as the continent’s appearance changes almost as often as its leaders.

“In certain game modes, players will be able to experience their favorite moments from the show and see the story of Game of Thrones unfold once more. They will also be able to unlock exclusive hidden storylines through a wide variety of PVE missions, such as battle progressions that will pit players against hordes of roaming bandits and assassins for a chance to earn valuable rewards.”

For more information on how to download and play the game on your browser, be sure to check out the game’s official website, which also has more details about the game itself.

