GameStop Practically Giving Away $70 New 2023 Game for Free This Christmas

A new GameStop deal available this Christmas and potentially beyond is practically giving away a new 2023 game for free. Normally, to buy the game at GameStop, you would need to fork over $70. That said, for a limited time, the game has been discounted to just $4.37, saving you roughly $66 dollars on the game, which is an incredible deal considering it is only about seven months old. Better yet, this is for a brand-new copy of the game. Most GameStop deals of this variety are limited to pre-owned copies, but not this one. Shipping is also available.

The mystery game in question was released on May 2 by developer Arkane Austin, publisher Bethesda, and parent company Xbox. If those dots don't connect the picture for you, the game is co-op first-person vampire shooter, Redfall, which unfortunately for the trio above, has not been a success, and this may be why GameStop is practically giving it away for free in order to presumably clear out inventory.

"Redfall is an open-world, single player and co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored," reads an official description of the game for those who are interested. "Continuing Arkane's legacy of carefully crafted worlds and immersive sims, Redfall brings the studio's signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter."

The game's official description continues with story details: "The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires' appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry."

As an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive, this deal is naturally limited to these platforms. Nintendo Switch and PS5 got their own exclusives this year, but none of have been discounted to this price point or anything close. There are good Christmas deals for both platforms though, which you can check out via the links below. In the meantime, for more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest deals as it all pertains to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass -- click here.