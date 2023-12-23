One of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Is $1.99 for Christmas

One of the best Nintendo Switch games is on sale for just $1.99 for this Christmas and broader holiday season. In fact, hundreds of Nintendo Switch games on the Nintendo eShop have been discounted to just $1.99, the cheapest games can be made on the digital storefront. However, most of these deals are for Nintendo Switch games most will never have heard of, let alone be interested in playing. There are some good deals to be had though. Not only the aforementioned deal for one of the best games on Nintendo Switch, but several more notable deals as well.

The most noteworthy of these deals is for Inside on Nintendo Switch, a game that boasts a 93 on Metacritic, and that is widely considered one of the best games of the previous console generation. From developer Playdead, it normally runs at $19.99. Below, you can check out Inside and every other notable Nintendo Switch game that has been discounted to $1.99 at the moment of publishing.

$1.99 Nintendo Switch Games on Nintendo eShop

Inside

About: "Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

FAR Lone Sails

About: "FAR: Lone Sails is a vehicle adventure game. It's just you and your machine vs. the big nothing. Traverse a dried-out seabed littered with the remains of a decaying civilization. Keep your unique vessel going, overcome numerous obstacles and withstand the hazardous weather conditions. How far can you make it? What will you find?"

Limbo

About: "Uncertain of his sister's fate, a boy enters Limbo. Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever."

The First Tree

About: "The First Tree is a third-person exploration game centered around two parallel stories: a fox trying to find her missing family, and a son reconnecting with his estranged father in Alaska. Players take control of the fox on a poignant and beautiful journey that crescendos at the source of life, and perhaps result in an understanding of death. Along the way, players can uncover artifacts and stories from the son's life as he becomes intertwined in the fox's journey towards The First Tree."

Stories Untold

About: "Stories Untold is a narrative-driven experimental adventure game, that bends the genre into something completely unique. Combining a mix of classic text-adventure, point-and-click and more, 4 short stories are packaged together into a single mysterious anthology."

Planet Alpha

About: "Planet Alpha, a beautiful alien world filled with mystery and danger. Pursued by relentless enemies, you must harness the power of night and day as you struggle to survive."

The Hong Kong Massacre

About: "Blast your way through the streets of Hong Kong in a fast-paced, top-down shooter. Inspired by classic action movies, The Hong Kong Massacre places you at the center of a hard-boiled revenge story, filled with brutal, cinematic shootouts and vivid underworld locations. Take on the role of a former police detective bent on exacting vengeance for his partner's murder and use of a mixture of raw firepower, slow-motion, and dive/dodge mechanics to tear your way through the criminal ranks."

Mulaka

About: "Dive into northern Mexico's breathtaking landscapes with Mulaka, a 3D action-adventure game based on the rich indigenous culture of the Tarahumara. Renowned for their impressive running abilities, embark on the journey of a Sukurúame – a Tarahumara shaman – as you fight back the foulness corrupting the land, while drawing upon the powers of demigods. From solving puzzles in environments inspired by real Sierra Tarahumara locations, to heated hand-to-hand combat with creatures pulled from the region's mythology, find out why the Tarahumara have earned a reputation for being superhumans."

Chex Quest HD

About: "Chex Quest HD is a modern, multiplayer remake of the classic 1996 FPS advergame of the same name. The Intergalactic Federation of Snacks' outpost on the remote planet of Bazoik has been overrun by evil cereal-eating creatures from another dimension! These slimy 'Flemoids' have taken the citizens of Bazoik captive, and it is up to you and the Chex Mix Squadron to free them. Thankfully, you have a handy array of 'zorching' devices that can send these invaders back to their home dimension to succeed in your mission."

It's important to note these various Nintendo Switch deals expire at different times. For example, the Planet Alpha deal expires tomorrow. Meanwhile, Limbo is available at this price point until January 10. It's important to keep this in mind because by the time you are reading this some of the deals may have expired, if not all of them.