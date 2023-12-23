Award-Winning PS5 Games Less Than $5 for Christmas

A few award-winning PS5 and PS4 games have been discounted to less than $5 on the PlayStation Store this Christmas and broader holiday season. Beyond this, there are also notable discounts for the biggest, newest, and best PS5 games also available via the PlayStation Store right now, though they will cost you a bit more. So, whether you need to do some last minute Christmas shopping or need something new to play this holiday break, the dirt cheap deals below may tickle your fancy.

Each deal below is only available for a limited time or, more specifically, only until January 6, 2024. Further, while some of the deals below are available via the PS4 as well, some are limited to just the PS5. To this end, you can check out every deal, which features pricing information, discount context, information about the game, and of course a trailer of the game as well.

Award-Winning PS5 Games Less Than $5 on PlayStation Store

What Remains of Edith Finch -- $4.99 (75% Discount)

About: "What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state. As Edith, you'll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she's the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day."

Gris -- $4.24 (75% Discount)

About: "Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities."

Spirit of the North -- $4.99 (80% Discount)

About: "Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition is a single-player 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. Play as an ordinary fox whose story becomes entwined with The Guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you'll discover more about your companion and a land left in ruin."

Other Notable PS5 Deals

Hogwarts Legacy -- $34.99 (50% Discount)

About: "Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."

Dead Space -- $27.99 (60% Discount)

About: "Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and Isaac's beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but his own crumbling sanity."

Need for Speed Unbound -- $10.49 (85% Discount)

About: "You have taken on everyone and reached the top of the scene. In Need for Speed Unbound Volume 5, everybody knows your name, and you're not going anywhere. Make a statement on the streets with the new premium content in the Store including the Trick or Street Swag Pack."

Gotham Knights -- $13.99 (80% Discount)

About: "Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $5.99 (85% Discount)

About: "A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire."

Deathloop -- $11.99 (80% Discount)

About: "Deathloop is a first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop."

Of course, this is an exhaustive list of deals, and depending on your tastes or what your discount threshold is before you consider something a good deal, there are other games to be had at a nice price right now. To this end, you can check out the rest of these games here.