GameStop Cyber Monday Deal Discounts Huge 2023 Game to Cheapest Price Yet

A new GameStop Cyber Monday deal has discounted a huge 2023 game to its cheapest price yet. And as you would expect, the game is currently one of the best-selling games on the retailer's website as a result. As you will know, 2023 has been the greatest year since 2018 when it comes to releases. In fact, there's an argument to be made it's been one of the greatest years ever in this regard, at least in the modern era. Whether you're on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S, there have been mammoth releases, almost all of which have lived up to expectations or surpassed expectations.

Between releases like Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 16, Starfield, Resident Evil 4, Super Mari Bros. Wonder, Dead Space, Hi-Fi Rush, Street Fighter 6, and some other titles there's been hardly enough time to enjoy every notable game released this year. To this end, if you missed out on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor when it released earlier this year, now is a good time to remedy this as GameStop has discounted the game to $30. Normally it costs $70, so this represents a savings of $40. This price point is only this for the PS5 version though. The Xbox Series X version is also on sale, but it's a little more expensive at $35.

As for the game, it's an action-adventure game released on April 28 as the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA, it released to an 85 on Metacritic, or at least that's the score the PS5 version earned.

"The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games," reads an official blurb about the game. "This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times – but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?"

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a strong sequel that improves on nearly every core element seen in Fallen Order," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Even in spite of some pacing troubles with its story, Cal Kestis is an even more compelling protagonist this time around and continues to be one of the best new Star Wars characters that has come about in the Disney era. With a little more polish and some trimmed fat, Jedi: Survivor could have been a home run, but Respawn still has a bit more room for growth in a third installment for this potential trilogy."