Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GameStop has a couple of EA games on sale for just $2.99. Unfortunately, the deals are limited to Xbox One. More specifically, one is an Xbox One game, playable on Xbox Series X via backward compatibility, and the other game is a proper Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game. While GameStop is known for selling physical media, both games are digital codes.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game in question is Lost in Random, which GameStop normally charges $29.99 for. Released in 2021 by Zoink, Lost in Random is an action-adventure game that upon release garnered Metacritic scores as high as 80. How well it bolstered this solid critical response with game sales, we don't know.

The other game GameStop normally charges Xbox One users $19.99 for, and that game is Anthem. Released by BioWare, Anthem is an online action RPG from 2019 that upon release garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 54 to 65. While it had its fans, it has gone down in history as one of the biggest modern-era flops of all time. That said, $2.99 for it is a steal, just like it is for Lost in Random.

Lost in Random:

"Ruled by a wicked Queen, the kingdom of Random is divided into 6 shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. In this story from the award-winning Swedish game studio Zoink and penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, you'll join Even, a penniless girl who's down on her luck, in a dark quest to save her beloved sister. With her companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to embrace the chaos of Random, uncovering an age-old tale with a modern message."

Anthem:

"On a world left unfinished by the gods, a shadowy faction threatens all of humankind. The only thing that stands between these villains and the ancient technology they covet are the Freelancers. Team with up to three other players in cooperative adventures that reward both combined effort and individual skill. Each player's choice of javelin exosuit will shape their contribution and strategic role. As you explore, you will discover a gripping story filled with unique and memorable characters. Seamless and intelligent matchmaking will ensure you can quickly and easily find other players to adventure alongside."