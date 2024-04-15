GameStop Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Includes the Biggest 2024 Games

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GameStop has a massive "Buy 2 Get 1 Free" sale live on its website right now, featuring over 9,000 games across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There are even older and retro platforms such as GameCube, Game Boy, 3DS, DS, N64, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox, PS3, PS2, PS1, PSP, PS Vita, and even Sega machines all represented. The most notable games included though are the 2024 games. Just about every major 2024 release is included in the sale, including all of the top-ranking ones.

How long any of these deals, or the broader sale, will continue, we don't know, but there are over 9,000 deals to be had, and if you are a GameStop Pro member, there's even some extra money to save on each game. That said, remember you will get the cheapest game of the three for free, which means it behooves you to buy three games that are the same price.

2024's Biggest and Best Games Included in the Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale:

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Rise of the Ronin



Unicorn Overlord

MLB The Show 24

Princess Peach Showtime

Persona 3 Reloaded

Helldivers 2

WWE 2K24

Dragon's Dogma 2

Prince of Persina: The Lost Crown

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Alone in the Dark

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Tekken 8

Granblue Fantasy: Relink



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game

The Outlast Trials

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

If you are more of a 2023 guy, just about the same thing applies to every major 2023 release, including Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and more. You can check all of these deals, all of the 2024 deals, and every other deal featured in the Buy 2 Get 1 Free GameStop sale by clicking here.

Unfortunately, it looks like pre-orders are not included. This means the likes of Stellar Blade releasing later this month, and games beyond, are not included in the Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale, but this could change after they release if the sale persists this long.