GameStop Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Includes the Biggest 2024 Games
You can get a free game in the new GameStop sale.
GameStop has a massive "Buy 2 Get 1 Free" sale live on its website right now, featuring over 9,000 games across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There are even older and retro platforms such as GameCube, Game Boy, 3DS, DS, N64, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox, PS3, PS2, PS1, PSP, PS Vita, and even Sega machines all represented. The most notable games included though are the 2024 games. Just about every major 2024 release is included in the sale, including all of the top-ranking ones.
How long any of these deals, or the broader sale, will continue, we don't know, but there are over 9,000 deals to be had, and if you are a GameStop Pro member, there's even some extra money to save on each game. That said, remember you will get the cheapest game of the three for free, which means it behooves you to buy three games that are the same price.
2024's Biggest and Best Games Included in the Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale:
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Rise of the Ronin
- Unicorn Overlord
- MLB The Show 24
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Persona 3 Reloaded
- Helldivers 2
- WWE 2K24
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Prince of Persina: The Lost Crown
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Alone in the Dark
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Tekken 8
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game
- The Outlast Trials
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
If you are more of a 2023 guy, just about the same thing applies to every major 2023 release, including Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and more. You can check all of these deals, all of the 2024 deals, and every other deal featured in the Buy 2 Get 1 Free GameStop sale by clicking here.
Unfortunately, it looks like pre-orders are not included. This means the likes of Stellar Blade releasing later this month, and games beyond, are not included in the Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale, but this could change after they release if the sale persists this long.