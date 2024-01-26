GameStop Sale Makes Some Popular RPGs $3

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A few RPGs -- that are getting a bit older but were popular at the time of their release and still relevant -- are dirt cheap, courtesy of GameStop right now. By dirt cheap, we specifically mean $2.99. The only catch is that these $3 copies are pre-owned copies of each game. If you prefer your games brand spanking new then these deals will not interest you, but GameStop's pre-owned games do come with a guarantee of working perfectly or your money back.

The three games in question all come from different publishers: WB Games, Bethesda, and BioWare. And again, each game is getting up there in age as they are all previous generation games, however, you don't see them this cheap on the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store. Meanwhile, despite each game being from the previous console generation, each is playable on the current console generation via backward compatibility.

About: "Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten."

About: "Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, welcome you to the world of Fallout 4 – their most ambitious game ever, and the next generation of open-world gaming. As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home."

About: "Mass Effect: Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way. There, players will lead our fight for a new home in hostile territory where WE are the aliens.Play as the Pathfinder – a leader of a squad of military-trained explorers – with deep progression and customization systems. This is the story of humanity's next chapter, and player choices throughout the game will ultimately determine our survival in the Andromeda Galaxy.As you unfold the mysteries of the Andromeda Galaxy and the hope for humanity lies on your shoulders – You must ask yourself... How far will you go?"

How long this trio of games will be available at this price point, we don't know. We've seen deals like this hang around seemingly infinitely, but we've also seen them expire over time as supplies dwindle.