GameStop PS5 Restock Disaster Has PlayStation Fans Fuming
A new PS5 restock was pushed this morning by GameStop, who also released new stock of the Xbox Series S as well. After hours of being available, the Xbox Series S remains in stock, but not the PS5, which sold out in literal minutes, despite being locked behind premium bundles. Not only did the PS5 sell out almost instantly, but according to customers, website issues prevented many from even attempting a purchase.
In a follow-up tweet to the once announcing stock of both consoles, the replies are almost exclusively angry PlayStation fans ready to give up and calling out the retailer out over not just the stock instantly selling out, but over bots, website issues, and the fact that the company refuses to restock stores. Further, there are calls to stop locking the stock behind bundles, which in some cases, cost several hundred dollars more.
If you've been keeping up with the PS5 stock fiasco, you'll know this is more or less par for the course. However, while Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and others have found some success, GameStop continues to frustrate customers without exception, or at least that's what the Twitter outrage below suggests.
Right now, there's no word when GameStop will release more stock of the PS5 or any other retailer, which of course only makes the situation that much more frustrating for customers that have been trying to get the console since pre-orders began back in September.
You're Out of Your Mind
prevnext
The PS5 standalone consoles never launched. You're out of your mind if you think I'm paying $760 for games I've already played and an extra controller.— 🔴 Kai (@Syberkai) April 2, 2021
CAPTCHA Broken
prevnext
Fix your capcha process. I've never clicked on more buses, fire hydrants and cross walks in my life— Mike Kistler (@mikekistler) April 2, 2021
Getting Tired
prevnext
Can you tell my why it said I couldn’t place my order because my captcha verification was invalid? Can you tell me why i get screwed like this everytime i have a ps5 in my cart? I’m real frickin tired of this BS— tyler huffman (@sliminem69) April 2, 2021
SUPER Awesome
prevnext
Super awesome. Your buttons never work, and you ban people trying to buy, for refreshing or clicking. Wouldn't have to click a zillion times if the shit worked.— Navaro (@navarokoj) April 2, 2021
Can't Complete
prevnext
Middle finger! Regular people can’t compete with hackers and their bots— Walter W. Brown Jr. (@WaltBJr) April 2, 2021
Fix Your Website
prevnext
Fix your website it saids add to cart and I click on add to cart but nothing happens— TTV Rox_evolve (@tcgkingg) April 2, 2021
Stop the Bundles
prevnext
STOP SELLING THEM AS A BUNDLE!!!!!!!! Most of us just want the single console— JStyles0069 (@JStyles0069) April 2, 2021
What Happened?
prevnext
Can someone answer something for me please? I got a text from a friend the Ps5 Bundle was in, so I immediately went to Gamestop website and it said Available. I pushed BUY.. it went into my cart, I got to the end and it said not available— Kennethbasteiro (@Basteiro1966) April 2, 2021
How About Having More Stock?
prevnext
They were gone in seconds after your tweet went live, how about having more than a handful in stock next time.— Brandon (@mariofan1981) April 2, 2021
Done
prev
I've had enough of trying to beat the bots an the tag games... Y'all keep them I'm done trying ... Good day!— Sue Dubert (@DubertSue) April 2, 2021