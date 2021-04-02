GameStop PS5 Restock Disaster Has PlayStation Fans Fuming

A new PS5 restock was pushed this morning by GameStop, who also released new stock of the Xbox Series S as well. After hours of being available, the Xbox Series S remains in stock, but not the PS5, which sold out in literal minutes, despite being locked behind premium bundles. Not only did the PS5 sell out almost instantly, but according to customers, website issues prevented many from even attempting a purchase.

In a follow-up tweet to the once announcing stock of both consoles, the replies are almost exclusively angry PlayStation fans ready to give up and calling out the retailer out over not just the stock instantly selling out, but over bots, website issues, and the fact that the company refuses to restock stores. Further, there are calls to stop locking the stock behind bundles, which in some cases, cost several hundred dollars more.

If you've been keeping up with the PS5 stock fiasco, you'll know this is more or less par for the course. However, while Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and others have found some success, GameStop continues to frustrate customers without exception, or at least that's what the Twitter outrage below suggests.

Right now, there's no word when GameStop will release more stock of the PS5 or any other retailer, which of course only makes the situation that much more frustrating for customers that have been trying to get the console since pre-orders began back in September.