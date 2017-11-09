GameStop Reveals Xbox One X Trade-in Deals

GameStop has several trade-in opportunities to help players get an Xbox One X if you’re looking to trade up to Microsoft’s upcoming console.

Depending on the console that you already own and are planning on parting ways with, you can get yourself pretty close to the full price of the Xbox One X. The consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Pro will net you the most value, but if you’ve got a bunch of games and accessories lying around, you can cushion the $500 blow by earning more for your trades, especially if you’re an Elite Pro member at GameStop.

Below are all of the trade-in deals that GameStop has planned for the release of the Xbox One X:

The Deals

If you’re sticking to the software and accessories deals, no matter what kind of a member you are at GameStop, you’ll get added value if you’re working towards an Xbox One X.

Elite Pro Members – extra 40% value

Pro Members – extra 30% value

All other customers – extra 20% value

With 20% being the base amount that you can earn, that’s not bad at all if you’ve got a lot of games to trade in. If you’re a Power Up Rewards Member, you’ll make even more by trading in consoles with an exclusive deal that could net you up to $200.

Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Pro – $200 credit

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X – $150

Xbox One – $100

If you’re now inspired to buy your Xbox One X on its Nov. 7 launch date or already had yours preordered, you can also take part in the special midnight launch events and demo opportunities that GameStop recently revealed alongside the deals.

Do These Deals Help You?