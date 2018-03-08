Save Up to 50% on Popular Gaming Chairs in This One-Day Amazon Sale

Amazon is currently running a sale on a dozen gaming/computer chairs with discounts of up to 50% off. You can shop the entire sale right here until the end of the day today, March 8th.

The chair that will undoubtedly be the most popular item from the sale is the Essentials by OFM Racing Style Leather Gaming Chair, which can be purchased right here for only $59.20 (in green) while supplies/the deal lasts. That’s 45% off the list price, and the lowest the chair has ever sold for. The chair is also available at a discount in blue, but the deal isn’t quite as good as the green version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another interesting option is the RESPAWN-104 Racing Style Gaming Chair, which is available for $127.49 in several different colors. That’s a discount of 25% off the standard price. A fancier model is also on sale for 25% off.

If you’re looking for something basic, the sale also includes two office chairs that are on sale for around 30% off. This includes the Essentials Customizable Ergonomic High-Back Mesh Task Chair for $76 and the Essentials Swivel Mid Back Mesh Task Chair for $37.50.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade the ratty old computer chair that you’re currently sitting in, you aren’t going to do much better than this deal. Head on over to Amazon and take advantage while it lasts.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.