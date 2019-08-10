Gears 5 Achievement References Former Nintendo Boss Reggie Fils-Aime

Gears 5 has gone gold ahead of its September release, and we’ve now got the full list of achievements players will earn throughout its game modes. One of these achievements pays tribute to Reggie Fils-Aime, the former Nintendo boss who retired from his position back in February. It’s an achievement called “My Body Is Ready” which finds itself at the top of the recently published achievement list and is one that pretty much everyone will earn quickly.

The “My Body Is Ready” meme is one that came to be over a decade ago when Fils-Aime said the phrase during an on-stage presentation. He was prepping a demonstration of the Wii balance board by standing on it and said that his body was ready before stepping onto it.

Fast-forward to the upcoming release of Gears 5 and Fils-Aime has now been referenced in the achievement list. The first achievement tasks players with similarly prepping themselves for the game by completing the game’s Boot Camp mode. This might be a mandatory part of the game to introduce players to all of Gears 5’s changes which would mean everyone who plays will get it, but even if you can skip the tutorial, it’s an easy five Gamerscore as well as a reference to the fan-favorite Nintendo boss on your Xbox.

If there was any doubt that this achievement was a reference to Fils-Aime, the former Nintendo boss tweeted about the achievement and said that he hopes it’s showed off during the Gamescom presentation of Gears 5 where the campaign mode is showed off. He praised Xbox box Phil Spencer for the reference who responded in kind to say “Respect paid where respect is due.” The Xbox Game Pass account which is always filled with all sorts of memes and references also honored Fils-Aime in its own way.

Gears 5 releases for the Xbox One family of consoles and Windows 10 PCs on September 10th. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers and those who buy the Gears 5 Ultimate Edition will be able to play on September 6th.