Gears of War 6 Reportedly in the Works

Gears of War 6 is reportedly in the works. Gears of War 6 is one of the Xbox games fans have been waiting to hear about for a few years now, but it has yet to be officially mentioned by Xbox. Gears of War is one of the most prominent franchises Xbox has behind Halo, which had a new entry released just over a year ago. While Halo helped shepherd the original Xbox, Gears of War led that charge in the early days of Xbox 360. It was different from Halo, but could still scratch the itch of a well-rounded package with a fantastic co-op campaign and raw PVP multiplayer component. However, like Halo, the original team attached to Gears moved on to bigger and better things, leaving a new studio to come in and take on the series. It has had mixed results, but generally, it has been received fairly well. It has been four years since the last game and there's no official word on another game, but rumors suggest it's coming.

According to Jeff Grubb, Gears of War 6 is officially the focus for developer The Coalition. The studio has been working as a support team on a variety of projects and was supposedly planning some smaller side projects in Unreal Engine 5 before doing Gears of War 6. The idea was that this would help the team get familiar with the engine before taking on a massive project. However, recent layoffs at Microsoft and shakeups saw those projects being canceled, pushing the studio to focus on Gears of War 6.

It's unclear what stage of development Gears of War 6 is in, but there were roughly four years between Gears of War 4 and Gears 5. It seems like we'll almost certainly have a bigger gap than that, though. Of course, as always, these are just rumors so they should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being.

