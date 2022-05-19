Genshin Impact Version 2.7 Release Date, Livestream Revealed

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo revealed today that update maintenance for version 2.7 will begin on May 31st, and will last for approximately five hours in total. Once released, version 2.7 will last for six weeks, and version 2.8 "is expected to be updated" on July 13th. As usual, miHoYo will host a livestream event detailing the new version. That livestream will take place on May 20th, at 8AM (UTC-4), but little additional information has been provided just yet. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too much longer to see what's in the new version!

miHoYo's Tweet announcing the new version's release date can be found embedded below. Readers interested in watching the livestream can do so on the game's YouTube page (which can be found right here) or Twitch Channel (which can be found right here).

In addition to the announcement, miHoYo apologized for the delay on the release of version 2.7. The new version was expected to release earlier this month, but rumors began to circulate about a delay last month before an official confirmation was announced. The reason provided for the delay was "project progress," but it's worth noting that the developer is located in China, where coronavirus outbreaks have been a big problem over the last few weeks. Fortunately, the new season wasn't pushed too far back, and the release window for version 2.8 seems to show confidence that there won't be any additional delays.

Genshin Impact's new versions are always cause for excitement among players. The game has found a passionate audience since its release back in September of 2020, and fans are always eager to see what's planned next. Hopefully version 2.7 will prove worth the extra wait time!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

